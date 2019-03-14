14/03/2019 17:50:00

Transaction in Own Shares

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 14

Transaction in Own Shares

14 March 2019

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 14 March 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of “A” shares purchasedHighest price paid

(GBp)

Lowest price paid

(GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBp)

Venue
14 March 2019385,3022,390.002,371.502,380.61LSE
14 March 201982,8432,385.002,376.502,379.28BATS (BXE)
14 March 2019200,4822,386.002,371.502,380.43Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the third tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the third tranche of its share buyback programme on January 31, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 31, 2019 up to and including 29 April, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835959/14032019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Related content
18:21 - 
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
13 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:21 E:RDSA
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
17:50 E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
11 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
11 Mar E:RDSA
Q4 2018 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
08 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
06 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
05 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
2
Summit Highlights Use of Discuva Platform in Identifying New Mechanism Antibiotics against Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and ESKAPE Pathogens at Novel Antimicrobials and AMR Diagnostics 2019 Conference
3
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
4
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
5
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE

Related stock quotes

Royal Dutch Shell PLC 'A.. 2,376.00 0.5% Stock price increasing

Latest news

18:30
End of Day
18:21
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
17:50
Transaction in Own Shares
17:34
Transaction in Own Shares
17:16
Issue of Equity
17:11
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
Monthly Factsheet
17:03
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:37
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 51/19

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 19:18:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-14 20:18:20 - 2019-03-14 19:18:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY