14/03/2019 12:00:00

VBL Therapeutics to Report Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on March 28

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 28th at 8:30am Eastern Time to report fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 financial results and to provide a corporate update.

Thursday, March 28th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

From the US: 877-407-9208
International: 201-493-6784
Conference ID:  13687581
Webcast: 

https://ir.vblrx.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. The Company’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is positioned to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated efficacy signals in an “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(646) 597-6979

VBL Logo.jpg

VBL Therapeutics to Report Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on March 28
VBL Therapeutics to Present at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 50th Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer on March 18
