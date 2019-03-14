14/03/2019 08:00:00

Velcan: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 14th March 2019

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 12th September 2018

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 4th MARCH 2019 to 8th MARCH 2019

Market: Euronext Growth Paris

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
4th March 20195687.764 408CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
5th March 201931 9008.10258 390CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
6th March 201930 0008.10243 000CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
7th March 2019---CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
8th March 2019---CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
Total62 468-505 798--

Repurchase programme full description dated 12th September 2018 is available on Velcan’s website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

