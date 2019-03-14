Velcan: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 14th March 2019
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 12th September 2018
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 4th MARCH 2019 to 8th MARCH 2019
Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average price (Eur)
|Amount of purchases (Eur)
|Purpose
|Market
|4th March 2019
|568
|7.76
|4 408
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|5th March 2019
|31 900
|8.10
|258 390
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|6th March 2019
|30 000
|8.10
|243 000
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|7th March 2019
|-
|-
|-
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|8th March 2019
|-
|-
|-
|Cancellation
|Euronext Growth Paris
|Total
|62 468
|-
|505 798
|-
|-
Repurchase programme full description dated 12th September 2018 is available on Velcan’s website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
Attachment
logo.gif