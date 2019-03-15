A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against United Microelectronics; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that there has been a class action lawsuit filed against United Microelectronics Corp. (“UMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UMC) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Shareholders are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.

According to the complaint, which was filed in the Southern District of New York: (i) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of DRAM; (ii) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (iii) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (iv) as a result, UMC's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired UMC securities between October 28, 2015 and November 1, 2018, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=umc .

Additionally, those interested in serving as lead Plaintiff must apply to do so before the May 13, 2019, lead plaintiff deadline.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

