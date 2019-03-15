15/03/2019 14:30:26

A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against United Microelectronics; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that there has been a class action lawsuit filed against United Microelectronics Corp. (“UMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UMC) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Shareholders are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.

According to the complaint, which was filed in the Southern District of New York: (i) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of DRAM; (ii) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (iii) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (iv) as a result, UMC's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired UMC securities between October 28, 2015 and November 1, 2018, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=umc.

Additionally, those interested in serving as lead Plaintiff must apply to do so before the May 13, 2019, lead plaintiff deadline.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo

Related content
14 Mar - 
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
15 Feb - 
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announ..
14 Feb - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:30 UMC
A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against United Microelectronics; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
14 Mar UMC
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action on Behalf of Investors in United Microelectronics Corporation – UMC
15 Feb UMC
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against United Microelectronics Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
14 Feb UMC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC)
12 Feb UMC
United Microelectronics Corp. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws
02 Jan MCHP
SST Announces Automotive Grade 1 Qualification of Embedded SuperFlash® Memory on UMC’s 55 nm Platform
23 Nov UMC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of United Microelectronics Corporation - UMC
10 Nov UMC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of United Microelectronics Corporation - UMC
01 Nov RRC
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on USG, Range Resources, Marten Transport, STMicroelectronics N.V, General Dynamics, and United Microelectronics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
02 Jul UMC
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Antero Midstream, Generac Holdings, Town Sports International, Mesa Laboratories, Ultrapar Participacoes, and United Microelectronics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
3
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
4
Monthly Update for February 2019
5
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019

Related stock quotes

United Microelectronics .. 1.855 0.8% Stock price increasing

Latest news

16:55
Ponsse Plc Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Statement 2018 Published
16:52
Downing FOUR VCT plc - Issue of Equity
16:52
Issue of Equity
16:47
Societe Generale: Shares and voting rights as of 28 February 2019
16:44
Net Asset Value(s)
16:42
DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
16:41
Standard Exercise – Danish Stock 24/19
16:41
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 52/19
16:30
CORRECTION: White River Bancshares Co. Earns $928,000 in the Fourth Quarter of 2018 and $4.6 Million for the Year

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 17:14:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-15 18:14:06 - 2019-03-15 17:14:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY