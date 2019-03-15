Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 and provided a business update.

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals, stated, “There were several significant developments for our company during 2018. I view the marketing and distribution agreement with Sandoz for our SYMJEPI™ products, approval of the SYMJEPI 0.15mg product and submission of a new drug application (NDA) for our higher dose naloxone injection product to be the most significant developments, laying the groundwork for what I hope will be a transformative year for the company. We are also encouraged by the performance of US Compounding in early 2019 and we look forward to expanding our production capacity.”

Select Events Since Last Business Update:

First commercial product delivered to Sandoz;

NDA submitted to the FDA and accepted for review for the higher dose naloxone injection product candidate;

NDA submitted to the FDA and received a refusal to file letter for the tadalafil product candidate;

Drug Outsourcing Facility (U.S. Compounding) increased revenue by 15%; and

Sandoz announces launch of SYMJEPI 0.3mg product to the institutional market in the U.S.

Product Updates

SYMJEPI

(epinephrine) Injection (0.3mg and 0.15mg)

As announced in the third quarter of 2018, the company entered into a commercialization and distribution agreement with Sandoz, a division of Novartis, to market and sell SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg (upon approval) in the U.S. The company also granted Sandoz a right of first negotiation for territories outside the U.S. On September 27, 2018, the FDA approved the SYMJEPI 0.15mg product. In January 2019, Sandoz announced the launch of SYMJEPI 0.3mg product for the institutional market in the U.S.

APC-6000 (naloxone)

As announced in December 2018, the company filed an NDA relating to its higher dose naloxone injection product for the treatment of opioid overdose. On March 14, 2019, the company received notice from the FDA that it had determined the NDA was sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review and provided a target agency action date of October 31, 2019. Please refer to the company’s March 14, 2019 press release for additional information.

APC-8000 (sublingual tadalafil)

In December 2018, the company announced that it had filed an NDA for a fast-disintegrating sublingual tadalafil (APC-8000) product candidate. On February 26, 2019, the company received a refusal to file letter from the FDA indicating it had determined that the submitted NDA was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. The FDA requested that the company supplement and include in a resubmitted NDA additional data and information. The company continues to evaluate the FDA’s comments, and it may seek immediate guidance from the FDA, including requesting a Type A meeting, to discuss the letter and the specific deliverables the agency would require for a resubmitted NDA to be deemed complete.

APC-1000 (beclomethasone)

In 2018, the company submitted an IND application and received clearance from the FDA to begin Phase 3 efficacy studies for APC-1000. In Q4 2018, it initiated the start-up phase of the phase 3 studies of APC-1000. The company anticipates that trial enrollment will commence in 2019; however, the timing of enrollment and completion of such studies could be affected by a number of factors as described in the company’s Form 10-K.

APC-4000 (fluticasone)

During 2018, the company completed development and manufacturing work on the patented dry powder inhaler (DPI) technology that the company acquired from 3M. Adamis is now focused on continuing and completing the drug development work, which includes loading fluticasone onto the tape and into the device, in order to demonstrate the device can achieve the targeted dosing. Once completed, the company may seek a development or commercial partner to help advance the product through a regulatory pathway.

Drug Outsourcing Facility

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, US Compounding (USC), has continually grown its revenues year over year since Adamis acquired the division. During 2018, USC continued to make improvements in its processes and efficiencies while maintaining its focus on quality. Although net revenue grew 15% over 2017, it did not meet the company’s previously stated growth target. Therefore, during the first quarter of 2019, Adamis has made changes to USC personnel and strategy with the objective of achieving profitability for the division during 2019.

2018 Financial Results

Revenues were approximately $15.1 million and $13.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase of approximately $2.0 million reflected an increase in sales of USC’s compounded and non-compounded pharmaceutical formulations resulting in part from price increases, increase in unit sales production capacity in order to meet product demand, and marketing personnel efforts.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) for the years ending December 31, 2018 and 2017 were approximately $26.0 million and $22.8 million, respectively. SG&A expenses consist primarily of depreciation and amortization, legal fees, accounting and audit fees, professional/consulting fees and employee compensation. Compensation expense for SG&A employees increased by approximately $2.0 million for 2018 compared to 2017, primarily due to new hires, increases in salary expenses and bonus accruals, and expenses associated with equity compensation and other employee benefits. Approximately $0.5 million of the increase for 2018 was due to PDUFA fees, marketing, selling, insurance, consulting, outside services and travel expenses; approximately $0.3 million of the increase was due to increases in patent fees; and approximately $0.4 million of the increase was due to increases in occupancy costs, insurance, supplies, taxes, and other related expenses.

Research and development expenses (R&D) were approximately $18.8 million and $7.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase in R&D for 2018, compared to 2017 was primarily due to an increase of approximately $8.8 million in development costs of the company’s product candidates, including APC-1000, APC-4000, APC-6000 and APC-8000. Compensation for R&D employees, consulting, and other operating expenses increased by approximately $1.6 million for 2018 compared to 2017, primarily due to new hires and cash and equity compensation expenses. As noted in its November 2018 press release, the company experienced increased research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018.

At December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.3 million.

Targeted Future Milestones

FDA approval for the higher dose naloxone product candidate - target agency action date of October 31, 2019;

Sandoz’s launch of the SYMJEPI 0.3mg and 0.15mg products for the U.S. retail market;

Commercial agreements for the naloxone product candidate and for the SYMJEPI 0.3mg and 0.15mg products outside of the U.S.; and

US Compounding reaching profitability in 2019 (targeted by mid-year).

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease and allergy. The company’s SYMJEPI™ (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI™ (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products were approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Adamis previously announced a distribution and commercialization agreement with Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group, to market Symjepi in the U.S. Adamis is developing additional products, including a naloxone injection product candidate for the treatment of opioid overdose, a sublingual tadalafil product candidate for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, and a metered dose inhaler and dry powder inhaler product candidates for the treatment of asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for use by hospitals, clinics and surgery centers throughout most of the United States.

Adamis Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: the company’s beliefs concerning the timing and outcome of Sandoz’s launch and commercialization activities relating to the SYMJEPI™ (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and 0.15mg products; statements about strategies, objectives and our future goals and achievements; the company’s ability to commercialize its product and product candidates; the company’s beliefs concerning the ability of its products and product candidates to compete successfully in the market; future financial results of the company and its subsidiaries; future development and regulatory actions concerning the company’s product candidates; the timing and progress of current and future clinical trials or studies; the company’s beliefs concerning the safety and effectiveness of its products and product candidates; expectations and goals for future growth; current or planned clinical trials or research and development activities; anticipated commencement and completion dates for clinical trials; anticipated dates for making regulatory filings with the FDA; product development timelines; anticipated dates for commercial introduction of products; guidance regarding future periods; and other statements concerning our future operations and activities. Such forward-looking statements include those that express plans, anticipation, intent, contingencies, goals, targets or future development and/or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. We may not achieve one or more of the target future milestones described in the press release either within the anticipated time periods or at all. In addition, forward-looking statements concerning our anticipated future activities assume that we are able to obtain sufficient funding to support such activities and continue our operations and planned activities. As discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, we may require additional funding to continue operations, and there are no assurances that such funding will be available. Failure to timely obtain required funding would adversely affect and could require us to materially reduce or suspend operations or one or more clinical trials or other product development activities, or delay or prevent our ability to realize the results contemplated by such forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions, are not guarantees, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and concern matters that could subsequently differ materially from those described in this press release, which may cause Adamis' actual results to be materially different from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. Certain of these risks, and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described in greater detail in Adamis’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our subsequent filings with the SEC, which Adamis strongly urges you to read and consider, all of which are available free of charge on the SEC's web site at https://www.sec.gov .

