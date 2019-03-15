15/03/2019 21:00:00

AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

DERIDDER, La., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that the Company has set the date of the Company’s 2019 annual meeting of shareholders for Friday, June 14, 2019. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. central time at AMERISAFE’s corporate headquarters, which are located at 2301 Highway 190 West in DeRidder, Louisiana 70634. The record date for those eligible to receive notice of and to vote at the annual meeting of shareholders is April 17, 2019.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO

AMERISAFE

337.463.9052

amerisafe logo.png

Related content
27 Feb - 
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend 14%
27 Feb - 
AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End R..
27 Feb - 
Director Danny Phillips To Retire
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:00 AMSF
AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
27 Feb AMSF
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend 14%
27 Feb AMSF
AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
27 Feb AMSF
Director Danny Phillips To Retire
12 Feb ARDX
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Park Hotels & Resorts, Planet Fitness, Aevi Genomic Medicine, Ardelyx, AMERISAFE, and inTest — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
16 Jan AMSF
AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
06 Nov BRKR
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Bruker, Kite Realty Group Trust, LifePoint Health, Aptiv, AMERISAFE, and NCR — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
24 Oct AMSF
AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
15 Oct NEE
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Meritor, Fred's, Arena Pharmaceuticals, AMERISAFE, Accelerate Diagnostics, and NextEra Energy — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
20 Sep AMSF
AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
4
Monthly Update for February 2019
5
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019

Related stock quotes

Amerisafe Inc 60.75 0.6% Stock price increasing

Latest news

21:03
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Participate in the 23rd Annual CFANY Insurance Industry Conference on March 18, 2019
21:00
AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
20:59
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Participate in the 31st Annual Roth Capital Growth Stock Conference on March 18, 2019
20:45
Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website
20:45
Gulf Resources Announces 2018 Financial Results and Provides Management Commentary About the Future Plan of the Company
20:39
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
20:34
FutureFuel Releases 2018 Results
20:33
Associa Chief Human Resources Officer Distinguished Guest Presenter at HR Exchange Network Event
20:31
Synaptics Announces Leadership Transition

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 21:20:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-15 22:20:21 - 2019-03-15 21:20:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY