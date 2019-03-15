15/03/2019 19:08:44

Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 19th of April 2019. Election of the Board of Directors: list of candidates

Mestre (Venice), 15 March 2019 – With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting, scheduled as a single meeting for the 19th of April 2019, Banca IFIS announces that the following list of candidates for the position of member of the Board of Directors was presented today by majority shareholder La Scogliera SpA at the Company's legally registered business office.

- Simona Arduini

- Antonella Malinconico

- Beatrice Colleoni

- Monica Billio

- Sebastien Egon Fürstenberg

- Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio

- Luciano Colombini

- Alessandro Csillaghy de Pacser

- Luca Lo Giudice

- Daniele Umberto Santosuosso

- Divo Gronchi

- Ferruccio Di Lenardo

Additional lists may be presented at Banca IFIS’ legally registered business office (to the attention of Corporate Affairs) no later than March 25th, 2019.

The lists are available to the public at the registered office and Borsa Italiana S.p.A. as well as published on the www.bancaifis.it website (specifically in the Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings section), with the prescribed documentation and the accompanying information, within the deadlines set by current legislation.

The documents are also published on Borsa Italiana S.p.A.’s website www.borsaitaliana.it and on the authorized storage mechanism SDIR & STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com.

Head of Press Office

Eleonora Vallin

+39 342 8554140

eleonora.vallin@bancaifis.it

www.bancaifis.it

Head of IR and Corporate Development

Martino Da Rio

+39 02 24129953

martino.dario@bancaifis.it

www.bancaifis.it

