APPLIQATE INC.(OTC: APQT) APPOINTS DARREN OLAYAN NEW CEO AND CHAIRMAN

UTAH, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPLIQATE INC. (OTC: APQT), a Wyoming corporation (“the Company”), officially declares the successful launch of Onlichain, the Company’s blockchain accelerator business model. In conjunction with this launch, we are pleased to announce the appointment of technology entrepreneur, Darren Olayan, to lead the Onlichain business.

Through the acquisition of certain assets APQT, a publicly traded technology development firm, will provide founders with a full-stack, “idea to exit” blockchain business ecosystem. By applying innovative technology, a global talent pool, aligned capital and a new exponential mindset, the Company can offer a platform that reduces risk, increases positive outcomes for startups, opens opportunities for entrepreneurs globally, and provides transparency and liquidity to both entrepreneurs and their investors.

Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Olayan, APQT’s team includes seasoned professionals, including serial entrepreneurs, financial services professionals and technology developers, to execute this data-driven, risk-mitigation approach to blockchain startup. Since 2017, APQT has been amassing digital assets in order to become the premier blockchain business builder. The Company was conceived of and constructed to: identify and develop new blockchain ideas for businesses; focus those ideas and secure a product-market fit; assemble the appropriate team to execute the go-to-market plan; build the product and launch operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For Inquiries: investorrelations@onlichain.com

