15/03/2019 11:31:23

Aqua Bio Technology Asa – Registration of Share Capital Increase – Listing of Warrants

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Aqua Bio Technology ASA (the Company") published on 7 January 2019 and 12 February 2019 regarding, inter alia, a private placement (the "Private Placement") and a repair issue following the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering"). Reference is further made to the general meeting`s resolution to authorise the board to resolve the share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering, as published on 7 January 2019. On 11 February 2019, the board resolved a conditional share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering pursuant to the above-mentioned authorisation.

The share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new share capital is NOK 29,397,235 divided on 11,758,894 shares, each with a par value of NOK 2.50. The new shares will be listed as of today under ticker "ABT".

Reference is further made to the general meeting`s resolution on 7 January 2019 to issue Warrants in the Subsequent Offering, and to the prospectus published by the Company on 14 February 2019 (the "Prospectus").

The subscribers in the Subsequent Offering has received one (1) warrant ("Warrant") per share actually subscribed for and allocated in the Subsequent Offering. The Company has issued 120,896 Warrants to the investors in the Subsequent Offering. These will be listed on Oslo Axess under ticker "ABT S". Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 14 February 2019 for further information concerning the Warrants. 

Information about the Warrants is also available in the Prospectus, which can be found at www.aquabiotechnology.com.

For further information, please call Arvid Lindberg, Head of sales and marketing, telephone +47 9824 5410 or arvid@aquabiotech.no.

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are highly effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on the Axess market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

aqua-logony.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Mar
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
93
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
08 Mar
 
PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
29
08 Mar
VWS
Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
26
08 Mar
VWS
EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
25
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19
08 Mar
VWS
Hvad pokker sker der. Der må sidde nogle yderst inkompetente mennesker, der traffer disse beslutning..
18

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
3
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
Transaction in Own Shares

Latest news

11:45
AzurRx BioPharma to Present at the 2019 Annual Roth Capital Conference (March 19) and the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference (March 20)
11:43
Net Asset Value(s)
11:41
No. 6 2019 Articles of Association
11:40
The decisions of Digia Plc's Annual General Meeting and the organising meeting of the company's Board of Directors
11:34
Net Asset Value(s)
11:32
Net Asset Value(s)
11:32
Net Asset Value(s)
11:32
Net Asset Value(s)
11:31
Aqua Bio Technology Asa – Registration of Share Capital Increase – Listing of Warrants

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 12:00:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-15 13:00:39 - 2019-03-15 12:00:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY