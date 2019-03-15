Aqua Bio Technology Asa – Registration of Share Capital Increase – Listing of Warrants

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Aqua Bio Technology ASA (the Company") published on 7 January 2019 and 12 February 2019 regarding, inter alia, a private placement (the "Private Placement") and a repair issue following the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering"). Reference is further made to the general meeting`s resolution to authorise the board to resolve the share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering, as published on 7 January 2019. On 11 February 2019, the board resolved a conditional share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering pursuant to the above-mentioned authorisation.

The share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new share capital is NOK 29,397,235 divided on 11,758,894 shares, each with a par value of NOK 2.50. The new shares will be listed as of today under ticker "ABT".

Reference is further made to the general meeting`s resolution on 7 January 2019 to issue Warrants in the Subsequent Offering, and to the prospectus published by the Company on 14 February 2019 (the "Prospectus").

The subscribers in the Subsequent Offering has received one (1) warrant ("Warrant") per share actually subscribed for and allocated in the Subsequent Offering. The Company has issued 120,896 Warrants to the investors in the Subsequent Offering. These will be listed on Oslo Axess under ticker "ABT S". Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 14 February 2019 for further information concerning the Warrants.

Information about the Warrants is also available in the Prospectus, which can be found at www.aquabiotechnology.com .

For further information, please call Arvid Lindberg, Head of sales and marketing, telephone +47 9824 5410 or arvid@aquabiotech.no .

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are highly effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on the Axess market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.