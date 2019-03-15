15/03/2019 20:33:35

Associa Chief Human Resources Officer Distinguished Guest Presenter at HR Exchange Network Event

Dallas, TX, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is honored to announce that Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer, will be a guest speaker at the online HR Exchange Network event on March 19-20, 2019.

The HR Exchange Network is a trusted online news source for more than 270,000 human resources professionals and thought leaders. The two-day HR Exchange LIVE event will bring together human resource (HR) leaders and talent and learning professionals who are responsible for the HR strategy within their organizations. The expert speakers will offer sessions regarding how to make HR team members technologists, how to engage a growing remote workforce, and the role of culture in employer branding. The event will also host a panel discussion on diversity and inclusion including topics on gender, race and age, as well as hiring individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and the formerly incarcerated.

Ms. O’Keefe has been a valued member of the Associa team since 2014. She will be presenting on employer branding and how to connect employees to the culture of the company including an in-depth look at Associa’s employee value proposition (EVP). Ms. O’Keefe will explore how the EVP was developed through feedback from employees, how it ties to the company’s values and purpose, and how it is incorporated in HR activities.

“Employees are value-driven. Now more than ever before, employees and applicants are aware of an employer's advertising campaigns, brand communications, and charitable works,” stated O’Keefe. “People want to align with companies that share their values, and moreover, these societal shifts translate to the rise of the employer as an "institution of trust.” During this event, I will be sharing the steps companies can take to become those institutions of trust for current and potential employees.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell

Associa

214-272-4107

acantwell@associaonline.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19
09 Mar
 
Forklar mig venligst hvorfor I har udelukket en af de mest seriøse og velargumenternde debattører, n..
17
09 Mar
VWS
Vi forventer et svar redaktionschef Anne-Kathrine Bugge !!
17
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
12 Mar
DANSKE
Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
15
09 Mar
VELO
  Hvis jeg husker rigtig, var Envarsus i startfasen ikke engang “ones daily “ tacrolimus. Det blev..
14

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
4
Monthly Update for February 2019
5
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019

Latest news

21:06
Proposal of the Nomination Committee and candidates to the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of Arion Bank
21:05
Juniper Networks Appoints Anne DelSanto to Its Board of Directors
21:03
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Participate in the 23rd Annual CFANY Insurance Industry Conference on March 18, 2019
21:00
AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
20:59
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Participate in the 31st Annual Roth Capital Growth Stock Conference on March 18, 2019
20:45
Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website
20:45
Gulf Resources Announces 2018 Financial Results and Provides Management Commentary About the Future Plan of the Company
20:39
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
20:34
FutureFuel Releases 2018 Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 21:24:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-15 22:24:24 - 2019-03-15 21:24:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY