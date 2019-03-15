Attis Provides Update on Quarterly and Planned Annual Filings

Planned Transactions on Track

MILTON, GA, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --

Attis Industries Inc. ( NASDAQ: ATIS ) (the “Company” or “Attis”), a diversified innovation and technology holding company, today provided an update on the status of its quarterly filing and direction for its annual 10-K filing. While the Company continues to prepare the consolidated financial statements with the assistance of outside valuation and accounting experts, as well as input from its independent auditor, management believes the Company will become current in the near future.

Certain transactions into which the Company had entered over the course of the 2018 calendar year have been complex by accounting standards. With this complexity comes certain expectations of valuations and accounting memos, and, unfortunately, during the time the Company entered into these complex transactions, the Company was replacing its previous auditor. The delays ultimately resulting from these issues has created various issues for the investing public, but the Company feels confident in its ability to complete and file its quarterly and annual filings.

The current delinquency of the Company’s filings has caused delays in securing the necessary capital for planned acquisitions such as CCS (“Custom Cable Services”), which the Company remains focused on completing.

More importantly, the Attis Innovations division’s planned acquisition of Sunoco’s Fulton, NY ethanol plant is a key step in the Company’s long-term vision of becoming a leader in the production of low-carbon fuels and biobased products. Attis has plans for numerous improvements to the Fulton plant over the next 24 months, with the goal of creating the industry’s premier renewable energy campus.

“It is without question that the late filings have created issues; however, we are continuing to work to complete as quickly as possible our financial statements and assist our independent auditor as they finalize their audit and review of these filings. We expect this to be achieved in the near term based on a recently prepared timeline. Attis Industries is a disruptor in the massive fossil fuel industry, as well as carbon fiber and bio-plastics and it is more vital then ever to present the Company in a solid accounting footing for what the future holds over the coming months and years for the Company, its investors and for the green economy,” said Jeffrey Cosman, CEO of Attis. “We are focused on completing the immediate tasks of getting all filings current and closing the Sunoco transaction, which we believe to be on track.”

