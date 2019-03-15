15/03/2019 11:30:00

Beter Bed Holding: Beter Bed Benelux and Sängjätten (Sweden) enter into alliance with Tempur

Beter Bed Holding announced at the Capital Markets Day on 26 October 2018 that it would introduce initiatives for the further development of a rock-solid value-for-money proposition, in which innovation and new product/market combinations will play a key role.

The strategic alliance between Tempur and Beter Bed was launched in early March. Tempur is a division of Tempur Sealy, the world’s leading international supplier of high-quality bed products.

Tempur’s innovative products and brand positioning constitute a valuable addition to the existing brand/product portfolio of the Beter Bed formats, which will make it possible for Beter Bed to reach a new target group. This completion of the range will enable Beter Bed to recommend the right product to every customer.

The unique distinctiveness of TEMPUR® lies in the use of materials developed by NASA. This unique material distributes the pressure and weight evenly, making the customer feel completely weightless. The material adapts perfectly to the body, reduces pressure and absorbs movement. As a result, customers toss and turn less during the night. Each mattress undergoes an intensive testing period lasting many hours. Customers can consequently rest assured that each TEMPUR® mattress will give them a great night’s sleep for many years.

The alliance entails placing a number of models and a complete Tempur store presentation in the 83 stores of Beter Bed Netherlands, 17 stores in Belgium and 27 stores in Sweden. Both brands will inform customers through their communications that Tempur is now also available in all Beter Bed stores in the Netherlands, Belgium and Sweden. All stores in these countries are expected to have these products on display by around Easter of this year.

Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The organisation will do this through its international retail brands Matratzen Concord, Beter Bed, Beddenreus, Sängjätten and own wholesaler operation DBC International. All brands provide the best advice to their customers on all relevant channels including online. In 2018, the company achieved  € 396.3 million sales with a total of 1,009 stores and an increasingly relevant share of online sales.

For more information

John Kruijssen                                                                    Hugo van den Ochtend     

CEO                                                                                   CFO       

+31 (0)413 338819                                                            +31 (0)413 338819           

+31 (0)6 13211011                                                            +31 (0)6 25746309           

john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl                                                 hugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl           

 

Please click on the link below for the Pdf of the press release.

   

Attachment

logo.jpg

Related content
13 Mar - 
Beter Bed Holding: publication of 2018 annual report an..
13 Mar - 
Beter Bed Holding proposes to appoint Ms Gabrielle Reij..
01 Mar - 
Beter Bed Holding completed its restructuring and start..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:30 E:BBED
Beter Bed Holding: Beter Bed Benelux and Sängjätten (Sweden) enter into alliance with Tempur
13 Mar E:BBED
Beter Bed Holding: publication of 2018 annual report and announcement of the AGM
13 Mar E:BBED
Beter Bed Holding proposes to appoint Ms Gabrielle Reijnen as a Supervisory Director
01 Mar E:BBED
Beter Bed Holding completed its restructuring and started the transformation to fully focus on driving profitable growth
18 Jan E:BBED
Beter Bed Holding: Q4 sales increased by 2.2%; restructuring on track
11 Jan E:BBED
M line welcomes 100% recyclable mattress
21 Dec E:BBED
Team NL with M line well rested and off to the Olympics
19 Dec E:BBED
DBC launches one-size-fits-all mattress Wave by M line
03 Dec E:BBED
New composition Supervisory Board Beter Bed Holding
16 Nov E:BBED
Beter Bed Holding NV announces changes in the Supervisory Board

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
3
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
Transaction in Own Shares

Related stock quotes

Beter BED 4.335 0.1% Stock price increasing

Latest news

11:43
Net Asset Value(s)
11:41
No. 6 2019 Articles of Association
11:40
The decisions of Digia Plc's Annual General Meeting and the organising meeting of the company's Board of Directors
11:34
Net Asset Value(s)
11:32
Net Asset Value(s)
11:32
Net Asset Value(s)
11:32
Net Asset Value(s)
11:31
Aqua Bio Technology Asa – Registration of Share Capital Increase – Listing of Warrants
11:31
No. 5 2019 Course of annual general meeting (AGM)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 12:01:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-15 13:01:02 - 2019-03-15 12:01:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY