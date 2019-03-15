15/03/2019 21:14:14

Building out the Community, Property Investors are Lifting Up Orlando’s Area with their Renovation Efforts

DALLAS, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment complexes are popping up across the entire nation as more interest is coming from today’s populations to seek rental options. Often there are different tiers of building styles, those high-end, more affordable and low-income. But a relatively new style is entering Florida’s Orlando housing market and it is addressing not only a need for housing but also a need to support the community’s residents and its overall development.

Previously run down properties that had gone into foreclosure and sat under-developed and unsafe for residents for several years have been recently bought by the city of Orlando to seek revitalization for the community and of the housing complexes. Coordinating with non-profit development firm Ability Housing, the properties were then purchased again to invoke on a nearly $25 million housing project that seeks to offer an alternative living solution to the city’s residents. Expected to open the first units this August, the buildings will be exclusively rented out for low-income and homeless residents, a much anticipated need for the state who ranks the worst in the nation for shortage of affordable rentals. With many of the area’s population previously run out by new development tailored to higher brackets of income as Orlando’s popularity continues to rise, this comes as a relief providing security and safety to a complex once deemed with millions of dollars in code-enforcement fines for unfit living conditions. Now the complex will be an accommodating, energy efficient property that is already adding to community development in the area while still under construction. “Rental properties are now being established across the United States seeking to bring housing options to all resident demographics. More affordable-living projects not only help the populations they are built for but also helps to aide entire communities. City values will rise once the living conditions of an area are improved across all incomes, this is where the impact of these non-profit projects come into play to help cities struggling to ensure all residents are taken care of while also building up other areas for higher income living.” shares 30-year veteran apartment-complex developer Marcus Hiles of Western Rim Properties.

With the commitment to reserve half of the property for Orlando’s homeless populations, the other half will be rented out to people making less than 60% of the area’s median income which works out to be just over $35K for a family of four. The going rental rates for the new development will also reflect the affordable cost of living these projects aim for, with studios renting for $450 and three bedrooms going up to $1,000 per month. The opening of these housing options is expected to make a significant impact in the community and has undergone many phases from the city’s original purchase of the property to where it stands today, a newly renovated complex set to open its doors soon that is expected to add value and diversity to the area.

This isn’t the only affordable-housing project in development as part of Orlando’s plans to revitalize the area with at least 10 more properties in the works throughout the popular Florida spot. These developments continue to be set on addressing the growing need for the area’s populations that can’t afford higher-end living and will work to make a positive impact community-wide thanks to those that have invested in taking the renovations to a new level.

To learn more about property development projects visit marcushiles-news.com.

Houzz: https://www.houzz.com/pro/marcushiles/marcus-hiles

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwrLIhyaB0p_0F1gWg4R7cA/videos

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marcus.hiles/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/marcus_hiles/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b17d205f-a9f2-4c7c-811e-8155a1e1cbe2

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

Media contact:

Marcus Hiles

media@marcushiles.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19
09 Mar
 
Forklar mig venligst hvorfor I har udelukket en af de mest seriøse og velargumenternde debattører, n..
17
09 Mar
VWS
Vi forventer et svar redaktionschef Anne-Kathrine Bugge !!
17
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
12 Mar
DANSKE
Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
15
09 Mar
VELO
  Hvis jeg husker rigtig, var Envarsus i startfasen ikke engang “ones daily “ tacrolimus. Det blev..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
4
Monthly Update for February 2019
5
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019

Latest news

22:18
Attis Industries Reverse Splits Stock 1-for-8 to Maintain Nasdaq Listing
22:12
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Ferroglobe PLC and Certain Officers – GSM
21:56
Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Availability of the 2018 K-1 Tax Package
21:24
iQIYI Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
21:15
APPLIQATE INC.(OTC: APQT) APPOINTS DARREN OLAYAN NEW CEO AND CHAIRMAN
21:14
Building out the Community, Property Investors are Lifting Up Orlando’s Area with their Renovation Efforts
21:06
Proposal of the Nomination Committee and candidates to the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of Arion Bank
21:05
Juniper Networks Appoints Anne DelSanto to Its Board of Directors
21:03
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Participate in the 23rd Annual CFANY Insurance Industry Conference on March 18, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 22:53:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-15 23:53:13 - 2019-03-15 22:53:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY