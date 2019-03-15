Consti Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Kivi

CONSTI GROUP PLC Managers Transactions on 15 March 2019 at 10.00 a.m.

Consti Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Kivi

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kivi, Risto

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Consti Group Plc

LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20190314092639_1

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-03-13

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000178256

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2637 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2637 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

CONSTI GROUP PLC

Further information:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive building technology, pipeline renovation, renovation contracting, façade renovation and other demanding construction and maintenance services for residential and commercial buildings. In 2018, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 316 million euro. It employs over 1,000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI.

www.consti.fi