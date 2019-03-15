CONSTI GROUP PLC Managers Transactions on 15 March 2019 at 10.00 a.m.
Consti Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Lähteinen
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lähteinen, Pirkka
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Consti Group Plc
LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20190314092640_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-03-13
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000178256
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1483 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1483 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
CONSTI GROUP PLC
Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.consti.fi
Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive building technology, pipeline renovation, renovation contracting, façade renovation and other demanding construction and maintenance services for residential and commercial buildings. In 2018, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 316 million euro. It employs over 1,000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.
Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI.
www.consti.fi
logo.jpg