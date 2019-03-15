15/03/2019 14:49:54

DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DBV Technologies S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DBV Technologies S.A. (“DBV Technologies” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 14, 2018 and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 18, 2019.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. DBV Technologies’ application to the FDA for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide an appropriate level of information to the agency about manufacturing processes and quality control. The Company was therefore put in a position where it had to voluntarily withdraw its Biologics License Application for Viaskin Peanut. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about DBV Technologies, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

 The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
08 Mar
VWS
EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
25
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19
09 Mar
 
Forklar mig venligst hvorfor I har udelukket en af de mest seriøse og velargumenternde debattører, n..
17
09 Mar
VWS
Vi forventer et svar redaktionschef Anne-Kathrine Bugge !!
17
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
12 Mar
DANSKE
Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
15

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
3
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019

Latest news

14:54
Switch Datacenters’ Amsterdam 1 Datacenter Achieves OCP-Ready™ Status
14:54
Trading in subscription rights (TR) and paid subscription shares (BTA) in Arc Aroma Pure AB (91/19)
14:51
Smithfield Foods Recognized With Manufacturing Leadership Awards
14:50
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of EverQuote, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit
14:50
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of a Securities Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Venator Materials PLC
14:49
DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DBV Technologies S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
14:47
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of FTS International, Inc. of Securities Action
14:40
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of MicroStrategy Incorporated

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 15:12:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-15 16:12:08 - 2019-03-15 15:12:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY