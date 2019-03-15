15/03/2019 00:16:08

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the April 2, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased  Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTE) securities between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Astec investors have until April 2, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Astec investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 24, 2018, Astec announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018 and disclosed that the Company was exiting from its contractual obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant in Arkansas "driven by unresolved issues, which inhibited the plant's ability to meet contractual provisions by the date required by the Company's sales contract with Highland." Therefore, the Company "agreed to pay $68 million in cash in the aggregate over the course of the next 120 days and forgive approximately $7 million in receivables." On this news, shares of Astec fell $12.59 per share or more than 20%, to close at $48.21 on July 24, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then on January 22, 2019, the Company announced that effective immediately, Benjamin G. Brock had resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Astec's business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company's pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook.

If you purchased shares of Astec during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than April 2, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact  Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Related content
13 Mar - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
12 Mar - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MKL GSM ASTE NIO: The Law Offices of..
12 Mar - 
ASTE APRIL 2 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds of De..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:16 ASTE
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)
13 Mar ASTE
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAXR, ASTE, MHLD and NIO
12 Mar ASTE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MKL GSM ASTE NIO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Mar ASTE
ASTE APRIL 2 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds of Deadline in Class Action Against Astec Industries, Inc. – ASTE
12 Mar AVP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MKL, ASTE, TAP and AVP
09 Mar ASTE
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
08 Mar ASTE
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)
08 Mar ASTE
(ASTE) Astec Industries, Inc. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Stockholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: April 2, 2019
08 Mar ASTE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Astec Industries, Inc – ASTE
07 Mar ASTE
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Astec Industries, Inc. To Contact The Firm

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Summit Highlights Use of Discuva Platform in Identifying New Mechanism Antibiotics against Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and ESKAPE Pathogens at Novel Antimicrobials and AMR Diagnostics 2019 Conference
2
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
3
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
4
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
5
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE

Related stock quotes

Astec Industries Inc 38.31 -1.3% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

00:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MHLD
00:57
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LXRX
00:56
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tyme Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TYME
00:54
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 22nd Century Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XXII
00:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investments in Activision Blizzard, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit & Upcoming Deadline – ATVI
00:32
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
00:28
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG
00:24
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)
00:24
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristow Group Inc. (BRS)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 01:15:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-15 02:15:32 - 2019-03-15 01:15:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY