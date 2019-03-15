15/03/2019 00:24:23

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the April 12, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Maiden” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MHLD) securities between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Maiden investors have until April 12, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Maiden investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 9, 2018, Maiden revealed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, including a significant $308.8 million loss and a $210.4 million adverse prior year loss development in its AmTrust segment. Maiden also stated that the sale of its business assets resulted in an impairment loss of $74.2 million. On this news, shares of Maiden fell nearly 32% to close at $2.40 per share on November 12, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maiden lacked adequate underwriting processes and risk management controls necessary to accurately price its reinsurance policies, set appropriate loss reserves and avoid excessive losses; (2) Maiden failed to take steps necessary to properly assess and cross check the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client and a related entity, to ensure that its reinsurance of AmTrust’s portfolio was properly priced and did not expose Maiden to the risk of excessive losses; (3) Maiden failed to conduct appropriate independent reviews, actuarial analyses and audits of the policies underlying its AmTrust Reinsurance segment, which would have revealed that the risk of loss from these policies was significantly understated; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Maiden was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss, reserve charges and diminished prospects; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Maiden during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than April 12, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Related content
00:59 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..
13 Mar - 
MHLD $100K LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Maiden Ho..
13 Mar - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:59 MHLD
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MHLD
00:24 MHLD
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)
13 Mar MHLD
MHLD $100K LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Investors of Important April 12th Deadline in the Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – MHLD
13 Mar ASTE
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAXR, ASTE, MHLD and NIO
13 Mar AVEO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ARLO UXIN AVEO MHLD: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Mar MHLD
MHLD DEADLINE REMINDER: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. – MHLD
12 Mar GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MU, GE, MHLD and CNDT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
11 Mar SPB
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SPB, MHLD, SYNH and CNDT
09 Mar MHLD
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
08 Mar MHLD
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Summit Highlights Use of Discuva Platform in Identifying New Mechanism Antibiotics against Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and ESKAPE Pathogens at Novel Antimicrobials and AMR Diagnostics 2019 Conference
2
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
3
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
4
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
5
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE

Related stock quotes

Maiden Holdings Ltd 0.6950 6.9% Stock price increasing

Latest news

00:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MHLD
00:57
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LXRX
00:56
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tyme Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TYME
00:54
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 22nd Century Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XXII
00:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investments in Activision Blizzard, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit & Upcoming Deadline – ATVI
00:32
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
00:28
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG
00:24
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)
00:24
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristow Group Inc. (BRS)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 01:15:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-15 02:15:13 - 2019-03-15 01:15:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY