Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG

BENSALEM, Pa., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the April 9, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased  Amarin Corporation plc  (“Wirecard” or the “Company”) (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) securities between April 7, 2016 and February 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Wirecard investors have until April 9, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Wirecard investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On January 30, 2019 the Financial Times reported that a Wirecard executive was suspected of using forged contracts to complete suspicious transactions. Then on February 1, 2019, the Financial Times alleged that a law firm hired by Wirecard discovered “serious offenses of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts.” On this news, shares of Wirecard fell nearly 20%, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) for the period spanning from 2015 to 2018, a senior Wirecard executive in Singapore had been accused of forging and backdating contracts, including falsifying accounts and money laundering; (2) an external law firm commissioned to investigate Wirecard’s Singapore office had reportedly found evidence of “serious offences of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts”; (3) Wirecard had downplayed weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the true extent of those weaknesses; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Wirecard’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Wirecard during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than April 9, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact  Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

