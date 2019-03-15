15/03/2019 20:45:00

Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that 2018 K-1 tax packages are now available on its website, www.deleklogistics.com. Unit holders may access their 2018 tax information by selecting the Tax Information link on the website. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.

Questions regarding the 2018 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-855-301-4589 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday, or via email at DelekLogisticsK1Help@deloitte.com. 

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

U.S. Investor / Media Relations Contact:

Keith Johnson

Vice President of Investor Relations                   

615-435-1366

DKL_logo.jpg

Related content
05 Mar - 
Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Chief Financial O..
04 Mar - 
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Raymond James I..
01 Mar - 
Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 Form 10-K Available o..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:45 DKL
Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website
05 Mar DK
Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Chief Financial Officer Transition
04 Mar DK
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
01 Mar DK
Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 Form 10-K Available on Website
25 Feb DK
Delek US Holdings Announces Addition to Board of Directors
25 Feb WSM
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Novartis AG, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Williams-Sonoma, Magna International, YRC Worldwide, and Delek Logistics Partners — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
19 Feb DK
Delek US Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
19 Feb DK
Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
09 Feb DK
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Credit Suisse Energy Summit
24 Jan DK
Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.81 per Common Limited Partner Unit

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
4
Monthly Update for February 2019
5
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019

Related stock quotes

Delek Logistics Partners.. 32.46 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

21:06
Proposal of the Nomination Committee and candidates to the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of Arion Bank
21:05
Juniper Networks Appoints Anne DelSanto to Its Board of Directors
21:03
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Participate in the 23rd Annual CFANY Insurance Industry Conference on March 18, 2019
21:00
AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
20:59
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Participate in the 31st Annual Roth Capital Growth Stock Conference on March 18, 2019
20:45
Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website
20:45
Gulf Resources Announces 2018 Financial Results and Provides Management Commentary About the Future Plan of the Company
20:39
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
20:34
FutureFuel Releases 2018 Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 21:24:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-15 22:24:16 - 2019-03-15 21:24:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY