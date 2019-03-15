15/03/2019 09:22:18

Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 March 2019

Mothercare plc 

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that on 14 March 2019 Clive Whiley, Chairman, Mark Newton-Jones, CEO and Glyn Hughes, CFO transacted in the company’s ordinary shares. 

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the “Company”)

Transaction notification

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated

a) Name: Clive Whiley

2. Reason for notification

a) Position/Status: Chairman

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Mothercare PLC

b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc, ISIN: GB0009067447

b) Nature of transaction: Acquisition of ordinary shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
18.6p per share250,000

d) Aggregated Information: n/a

e) Date of transaction: 14 March 2019

f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated

a) Name: Mark Newton-Jones

2. Reason for notification

a) Position/Status: CEO

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Mothercare PLC

b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc, ISIN: GB0009067447

b) Nature of transaction: Acquisition of ordinary shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
18.6p per share200,000

d) Aggregated Information: n/a

e) Date of transaction: 14 March 2019

f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated

a) Name: Glyn Hughes

2. Reason for notification

a) Position/Status: CFO

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Mothercare PLC

b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc, ISIN: GB0009067447

b) Nature of transaction: Acquisition of ordinary shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
18.6p per share80,000

d) Aggregated Information: n/a

e) Date of transaction: 14 March 2019

f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Media enquiries to:       

MHP Communications:

Simon Hockridge, Tim Rowntree, Alistair de Kare-Silver                    020 3128 8789

                                               

Related stock quotes

Mothercare PLC ORD 50P 20.40 5.5% Stock price increasing

