Director/PDMR Shareholding

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 15

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NamePAUL WATERMAN

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/statusCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36 

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

SHARES

GB0002418548      

b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
$2.122500

d)Aggregated information

 

-Aggregated volume

-Aggregated price

 

2500

$5,304.95

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-03-13

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE OF A TRADING VENUE

 

