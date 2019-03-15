15/03/2019 16:03:38

DSV, 740 - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DSV A/S 15 March 2019

The annual general meeting of DSV A/S has been held today.

Agenda and resolutions

1. Reports from the Board of Directors and the Executive Board on the Company´s activities in 2018.

The report is not a subject for voting. The annual general meeting took note of the report.

2. Presentation and adoption of the 2018 Annual Report with the audit report.

The 2018 Annual Report was approved.

3. Approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year.

The remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2019 was approved. The basic fee amounts to DKK 450,000.

4. Resolution on the appropriation of profits or covering of losses as per the adopted 2018 Annual Report.

The Board of Directors´ proposal for application of the profit of the year, including the proposal for a dividend of DKK 2.25 per share to be paid out, was approved.

5. Election of members for the Board of Directors.

Kurt K. Larsen, Annette Sadolin, Birgit W. Nørgaard, Thomas Plenborg, Robert Steen Kledal and Jørgen Møller were re-elected as members of the board. Malou Aamund was elected as a new member of the board.

6. Election of auditor(s).

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (CVR.no. 33 77 12 31) was re-elected as auditor of the company.

7. Proposed resolutions.

7.1 Proposed reduction of the share capital and amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association.

The proposed reduction of the share capital by a nominal value of DKK 2,000,000 and the relevant amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association were approved.

7.2 Proposed authorisation to acquire treasury shares.  

The authorisation of the Board of Directors to let the company acquire treasury shares for the next five years corresponding to 10 per cent of the share capital provided that the Company's portfolio of treasury shares does not exceed 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital at any time was approved. 

7.3 Proposed amendment of the Remuneration Policy and amendment of Article 4b in the Articles of Association. The Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Remuneration Policy and the relevant amendment of Article 4b in the Articles of Association were approved.

Attachment

logo.jpg

Related content
12:04 - 
DSV, 739 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
15 Feb - 
DSV, 738 - DSV A/S’ CONTACT WITH PANALPINA WELTTRANSPOR..
11 Feb - 
DSV, 737 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Related debate
14 Mar - 
Yes.
14 Mar - 
Hvid røg - tak 
14 Mar - 
Der er stadig kontakt. Vi venter på grå røg fra DSV lej..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
14 Mar
DSV
Palalpina effekten  https://invst.ly/aa4s0    
2

Regulatory news

16:03 DSV
DSV, 740 - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DSV A/S 15 March 2019
12:04 DSV
DSV, 739 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
15 Feb DSV
DSV, 738 - DSV A/S’ CONTACT WITH PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG
11 Feb DSV
DSV, 737 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
07 Feb DSV
DSV, 736 - 2018 ANNUAL REPORT
04 Feb DSV
DSV, 735 - DSV A/S’ CONTACT WITH PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG
18 Jan DSV
DSV –  2018 ANNUAL REPORT ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL
16 Jan DSV
DSV, 734 - DSV A/S’ CONTACT WITH PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORTHOLDING AG
08 Jan DSV
DSV, 733 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S
07 Jan DSV
DSV, 732 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
4
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Weight Watchers International, Inc. - WTW

Related stock quotes

DSV A/S 567,60 1.2% Stock price increasing
DSV Ord Shs 567.60 1.2% Stock price increasing

Latest news

16:30
CORRECTION: White River Bancshares Co. Earns $928,000 in the Fourth Quarter of 2018 and $4.6 Million for the Year
16:23
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Investors
16:20
Resolutions from Tryg A/S’ annual general meeting 2019
16:20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:17
Attis Provides Update on Quarterly and Planned Annual Filings
16:13
Standard Exercise - Norwegian Stock 23/19
16:13
Issue of Equity
16:09
Notification of Interest in Share Capital
16:05
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 16:47:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-15 17:47:05 - 2019-03-15 16:47:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY