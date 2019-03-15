DSV, 740 - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DSV A/S 15 March 2019

The annual general meeting of DSV A/S has been held today.

Agenda and resolutions

1. Reports from the Board of Directors and the Executive Board on the Company´s activities in 2018.

The report is not a subject for voting. The annual general meeting took note of the report.

2. Presentation and adoption of the 2018 Annual Report with the audit report.

The 2018 Annual Report was approved.

3. Approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year.

The remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2019 was approved. The basic fee amounts to DKK 450,000.

4. Resolution on the appropriation of profits or covering of losses as per the adopted 2018 Annual Report.

The Board of Directors´ proposal for application of the profit of the year, including the proposal for a dividend of DKK 2.25 per share to be paid out, was approved.

5. Election of members for the Board of Directors.

Kurt K. Larsen, Annette Sadolin, Birgit W. Nørgaard, Thomas Plenborg, Robert Steen Kledal and Jørgen Møller were re-elected as members of the board. Malou Aamund was elected as a new member of the board.

6. Election of auditor(s).

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (CVR.no. 33 77 12 31) was re-elected as auditor of the company.

7. Proposed resolutions.

7.1 Proposed reduction of the share capital and amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association.

The proposed reduction of the share capital by a nominal value of DKK 2,000,000 and the relevant amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association were approved.

7.2 Proposed authorisation to acquire treasury shares.

The authorisation of the Board of Directors to let the company acquire treasury shares for the next five years corresponding to 10 per cent of the share capital provided that the Company's portfolio of treasury shares does not exceed 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital at any time was approved.

7.3 Proposed amendment of the Remuneration Policy and amendment of Article 4b in the Articles of Association. The Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Remuneration Policy and the relevant amendment of Article 4b in the Articles of Association were approved.

Attachment