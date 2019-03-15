Emissions Technology Innovator Pacific Green to Webcast Sidoti Conference Presentation Thursday, March 28 at 8am ET in New York

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (PGTK) (OTCQB: PGTK), owner of the ENVI-MarineTM and ENVI-CleanTME Exhaust Gas Scrubbing Systems, today announced that Executive Director Scott Poulter will present at The Sidoti Spring 2019 Investor Conference in New York on Thursday, March 28 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast, and Scott Poulter and Alex Shead are available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Sidoti Spring 2019 Investor Conference Details:

PGTK presentation time: Thursday, September 28 at 8:00 a.m. ET Live Webcast / Replay URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2026/29842 Location: Marriott Marquis, Times Square (1535 Broadway)

Why Pacific Green is worth a closer look:

Environmental technology focused on proprietary exhaust gas emission control for,

1) Marine Engines (IMO 2020 regulations around sulphur content),

2) Coal Power Plants (Global opportunities include China & India) and Waste Incineration,

3) Distribution of environmental and power generating technologies through the JV with Power China

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. ( www.pacificgreentechnologies.com )

In support of the world’s need for cleaner and more sustainable energy, Pacific Green Technologies has developed a portfolio of patented, emission control technologies that remove pollutants from marine engine, power plant and waste incinerator exhaust streams in order to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards. Pacific Green solutions utilize its patented “Turbo Head Technology™ which enables a more thorough mixing of exhaust gases and a chosen reagent solution that delivers more effective contaminant removal in a system that is both smaller and more efficient to build and operate.

Pacific Green formed a strategic joint venture with PowerChina SPEM, a unit of China's largest engineering, procurement, and construction firm, to support the manufacture, design, and installation of its solutions on a global scale, while also serving as an in-country sales agent for commercial opportunities in mainland China.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that Pacific Green’s emission control system has significant potential to be a market leader in China.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions, and the continuation of the JV with POWERCHINA SPEM resulting in definitive agreements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Scott Poulter, Executive Director

Pacific Green Technologies

T: +1 (408) 538-3373

Chris Eddy or David Collins

Catalyst IR

212 924 9800 or pgtk@catalyst-ir.com