EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of a Securities Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Venator Materials PLC

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ordinary shares in or traceable to the Company’s August 4, 2017 initial public offering and/or in its December 1, 2017 secondary offering . To get more information go to:

The complaint alleges that materials relating to the initial and secondary public offerings contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information. In January 2017, a fire ravaged one of Venator’s plants for manufacturing titanium dioxide in Pori, Finland. Unbeknownst to investors, Venator’s registration statements filed in connection with its IPO and its Secondary Public Offering failed to disclose the true extent of the fire damage to the company’s facility and the cost to repair it.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

