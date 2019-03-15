EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of FTS International, Inc. of Securities Action

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of FTS International, Inc. (“FTSI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTSI) pursuant or traceable to the Company’s February 5, 2018 Initial Public Offering .

You are hereby notified that a securities action has been commenced in the District Court for Dallas County, Texas. If you purchased or otherwise acquired FTSI securities pursuant to the initial public offering, your rights may be affected by this action.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make adequate disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing the preparation of such documents. The complaint alleges, among other allegations, that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that: (a) the hydraulic fracturing market was experiencing intense and increasing competition and a glut of increased supply as companies re-entered the market and increased output due to a rise in the price of commodities; (b) FTSI was not positioned to capitalize on increased demand for hydraulic fracturing services in the industry overall, but rather was positioned to lose market share and suffer decelerating revenue growth and, ultimately, decreased revenues as competitors flooded the market and undercut the Company’s prices for its services, even as commodity prices increased; and (c) as FTSI suffered decreased demand for its services and intense price competition, it was not positioned to increase its fleet size by 19% in the nine months following the IPO, but rather needed to materially reduce its fleet size.

