Everywhere Agency’s Danica Kombol Named Atlanta Marketer of the Year

ATLANTA, Ga., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everywhere Agency, the leading influencer marketing agency, announced today that its CEO, Danica Kombol, has been named Marketer of the Year by the Atlanta Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA). On March 21, she’ll be presented this prestigious award at the 62nd annual AMY Awards in Atlanta, an annual awards gala that recognizes companies and individuals who’ve made their mark on the Atlanta marketing scene during the previous calendar year.

Danica Kombol has always been a fearless go-getter, stemming from her extensive background as a television producer and public relations executive. She began her career at Sesame Workshop where she was involved in the international versions of Sesame Street. She went on to become a successful television producer working on such legendary shows as Saturday Night Live, Kids in the Hall, and the VH1 network.

In 2009, at the height of the recession, Danica boldly launched Everywhere Agency, a fully women-powered marketing agency specializing in the then new world of social media and influencer marketing. Under Danica’s leadership, Everywhere Agency has experienced 25% financial growth year over year since 2015 and, in 2018 alone, welcomed 21 new clients and 11 industry award wins.

Fueling Everywhere Agency’s campaigns is Everywhere Society, an in-house, hand-curated and diverse network of over 5,500 of the nation’s leading micro-influencers. The influencers are partnering with Everywhere Agency to create authentic and unforgettable storytelling for some of America’s most beloved and iconic brands, such as Macy’s, OshKosh B’Gosh, Newell Brands, Autotrader, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Coca-Cola, and multiple other Fortune 500 companies.

"Atlanta strives to be the most relevant force and voice shaping marketing in our community. We are thrilled to celebrate outstanding achievement in the Atlanta Marketing area, including Danica Kombol as our 2019 Marketer of the Year. Danica’s hard work, passion, and dedication to her agency, clients, and the community has led her to be recognized by the AMA. We are thankful for her partnership and congratulate her on continued success." Amy Manus, AMA Digital Marketing SIG Chair and Regional Vice President, Goodway Group.

“Influencer marketing wasn’t even a term when I started out in this business ten years ago. The fact that my agency is getting recognized signifies that we now have a seat at the table. But honestly, this award goes to the legions of micro-influencers, bloggers, and creators — true entrepreneurs — curating their platforms, crafting amazing content, and telling unforgettable stories. They’ve built the space that brands now want to partner within.” Danica Kombol, CEO of Everywhere Agency.

This award helps further solidify Danica’s reputation, as well as Everywhere Agency’s reputation, as true pioneers in the influencer marketing industry.

About Everywhere Agency

Everywhere Agency is the leading influencer marketing agency. With over 10 years of experience building content-driven, measurable campaigns that help brands create meaningful conversations with their target audience, Everywhere Agency brings the highest level of expertise to the field of influencer marketing. Learn more at www.everywhereagency.com .

Everywhere Agency is also the creator of Everywhere Society, an in-house network of over 5,500 of the nation’s leading micro-influencers. Learn more at www.everywhereagency.com/everywhere-society/ .

About AMA Atlanta

AMA Atlanta is the premier source for marketing knowledge, events, resources and networking in Atlanta. At almost 800 members strong, we are the largest marketing organization in the city and the third largest AMA chapter nationwide. That means AMA Atlanta members have access not only to an incredible amount of local talent, but also to the international reach of the entire AMA organization.

Our members include professionals across the spectrum of the discipline: research, non-profit, public relations, advertising, branding, direct marketing, interactive, creative, multicultural and so much more.

For more information on AMA Atlanta, visit us at AMAAtlanta.org .

CONTACT:

Hannah Pearman

404-983-3996

hannah@everywhereagency.com