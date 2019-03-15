15/03/2019 20:59:33

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Participate in the 31st Annual Roth Capital Growth Stock Conference on March 18, 2019

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable health insurance, life insurance and supplemental plans, today announced that it will participate in the 31st Annual Roth Capital Growth Stock Conference in Dana Point, California on March 18, 2019.  Company management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on the same day.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of health insurance plan shoppers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HiiQ.com. HIIQ's Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com, a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online and HealthPocket.com, a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans, and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

Contacts:

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.:
Michael Hershberger

Chief Financial Officer

(813) 397-1187

mhershberger@hiiq.com

 
Investor Contact:
John Evans

PIR Communications

(415) 309-0230

IR@hiiq.com

 

Health Insurance Innovations logo

Ingen indlæg

