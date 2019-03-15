15/03/2019 02:55:30

Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered

BALTIMORE, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henrietta Lacks, LLC, and Dr. Keenan Cofield, Founder, CEO of Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .com and .app, teamed up with Malik Hajj Ali, the Texas man who built the site for Henrietta Lacks.com and LLC, placed an entire different view of the Henrietta Lacks case so real, like icing on a cake waiting to be baked for 68 years.  Henrietta Lacks, LLC considers this the world’s largest medical investigation and scandal to date.

CLICK HERE TO OUR LINK TO READ FULL STORY AND DETAILS OF THE HENRIETTA LACKS, LLC AND .COM ON-GOING INVESTIGATION

https://medium.com/@supremegrandbishop/breaking-news-dr-e08785faa09a

 

If you are interested in The Henrietta Lacks, LLC cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HEREhttps://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com, and Henrietta Lacks, LLC have issued a joint official Press Release launching the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund GoFundMe page. Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share this link and campaign with family, friends and business associates.

Henrietta Lacks, LLC or .com is unable to provide any more additional information or release any documents at this time, but the World needs to stand by.

Please CLICKHERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/ on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.

CONTACT:

Office of The Supreme GRAND Bishop

Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D

Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app

& Dr. Oscar Phillips, Communications Director

Baltimore, MD

Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com 

443-554-3715

 

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Mar
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
92
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
08 Mar
 
PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
29
08 Mar
VWS
Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
26
08 Mar
VWS
EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
25
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19
08 Mar
VWS
Hvad pokker sker der. Der må sidde nogle yderst inkompetente mennesker, der traffer disse beslutning..
18

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Summit Highlights Use of Discuva Platform in Identifying New Mechanism Antibiotics against Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and ESKAPE Pathogens at Novel Antimicrobials and AMR Diagnostics 2019 Conference
2
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
3
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
4
Transaction in Own Shares
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Latest news

02:55
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
02:33
Imperial Extends Credit Facilities and Refinances US$98.455 Million of its Senior Unsecured Notes
02:00
Sprague Resources LP 2018 Form 10-K Now Available
01:48
Auris Medical Announces 20-F Filing
01:43
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
01:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Weight Watchers International, Inc. - WTW
01:37
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Mattel, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MAT
01:36
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CVS Health Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CVS
01:32
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AVEO

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 05:00:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-15 06:00:27 - 2019-03-15 05:00:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY