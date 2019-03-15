15/03/2019 16:23:33

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Healthcare Services Group., Inc. investors (“Healthcare Services” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCSG) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) had sent a letter in November 2017 and a subpoena in March 2018 regarding the Company’s earnings per share calculation practices. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company began an internal investigation into the matters related to the SEC subpoena. As a result, the Company would not be able to timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.96 per share, or over 13%, to close at $32.78 per share on March 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Healthcare Services securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Related content
07 Mar - 
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announ..
06 Mar - 
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate S..
06 Mar - 
Healthcare Services Group Investigated by Block & Levit..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:23 HCSG
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Investors
07 Mar HCSG
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06 Mar HCSG
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HCSG
06 Mar HCSG
Healthcare Services Group Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws
06 Mar HCSG
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Zillow Group, Selective Insurance Group, Wayfair, Sonoco Products, Healthcare Services Group, and Enviva Partners, LP — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
05 Mar HCSG
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HCSG Investors to Contact the Firm
04 Mar HCSG
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
05 Feb HCSG
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q4 & 2018 Results, Progress On Near Term Priorities, and Q4 Cash Dividend Increase
30 Jan HCSG
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Unilever, Penn National Gaming, Healthcare Services Group, Cimarex Energy, Kinross Gold, and NOW — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
29 Oct HCSG
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Pattern Energy Group, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Devon Energy, Aceto, The KEYW Holding, and Healthcare Services Group — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
4
Monthly Update for February 2019
5
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019

Related stock quotes

Healthcare Services Grou.. 31.18 0.1% Stock price increasing

Latest news

18:35
End of Day Message
18:33
Washington Trust Provides $17.4 Million in Financing for Class-A Office Building on Gorham Island in Westport, CT
18:31
DASAN Zhone Solutions Sets Spring 2019 Financial Conference Schedule
18:30
End of Day
18:25
Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $562 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
18:18
Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
18:15
Baltic Horizon Fund Consolidated Audited Results for 2018
18:15
Baltic Horizon Fund Consolidated Audited Results for 2018
18:00
Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for February 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 18:51:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-15 19:51:37 - 2019-03-15 18:51:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY