INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Healthcare Services Group., Inc. investors (“Healthcare Services” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCSG) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) had sent a letter in November 2017 and a subpoena in March 2018 regarding the Company’s earnings per share calculation practices. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company began an internal investigation into the matters related to the SEC subpoena. As a result, the Company would not be able to timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.96 per share, or over 13%, to close at $32.78 per share on March 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Healthcare Services securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

