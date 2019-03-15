INVICTUS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO

Vancouver, BC, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Harbir Toor as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) on March 7, 2019, to succeed Dylan Easterbrook.

Ms. Toor brings to Invictus nearly 20 years of financial management experience in both public and private companies, including high-growth and startup stage organizations. Ms. Toor most recently served as Vice President, Finance of a private, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and played a key role in multiple equity and debt financings, including a US$25 million equity investment. Prior to that, Ms. Toor held various senior finance positions including Interim Finance Director of a not-for-profit organization and Corporate Controller of a public pharmaceutical company. In her roles, Ms. Toor excelled in strategy execution, shareholder value creation, and risk management. Ms. Toor began her career with KPMG performing audit, tax and accounting work for major clients. Ms. Toor is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a Bachelor in Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University in Canada.

“With Ms. Toor onboard, we have made a strong addition to our go-forward leadership team. Her experience with NASDAQ and Toronto Stock Exchange companies will serve Invictus well as we pursue the next stage of our growth strategy,” said George E. Kveton, President and CEO of Invictus. “On behalf of the team at Invictus, I want to thank Dylan for his substantial contribution and dedication to the Company, and for ensuring a smooth transition.”

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company offering a selection of products under a wide range of brands. Our integrated route-to-customer approach is defined by five pillars of sales and distribution including medical, adult-use recreational, retail, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and international.

Invictus has partnered with business leaders to convey our corporate vision, including KISS music legend and business mogul Gene Simmons as our Chief Evangelist Officer. To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint, with three cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations in Canada. To accommodate domestic and international sales, Invictus’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Acreage Pharms Ltd., is well advanced in building its Phase 3 purpose-built cultivation facility to be European Union Good Manufacturing Practices compliant. The Company is targeting for up to 50 percent of its production to comprise medical cannabis. To ensure consistency in quality and supply, Invictus participates in all aspects of the growing process through its subsidiary, Future Harvest Development Ltd., a high-quality fertilizer and nutrients manufacturer. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified product portfolio with over 70 Health Canada approved strains and a multifaceted distribution strategy including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and retail stores. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

