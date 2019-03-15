15/03/2019 21:24:50

iQIYI Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019 U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.iqiyi.com/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, iQIYI, Inc., iQIYI Innovation Building, No.2 Haidian North 1st Street, Haidian District, Beijing, 100080, People's Republic of China.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI’s platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

iQIYI, Inc.

+86-10-8264-6585

ir@qiyi.com

