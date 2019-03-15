15/03/2019 16:13:00

Issue of Equity

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, March 15

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company") announces that it has today, 15 March 2019, issued 100,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each under its block listing facility at a price of 423.5 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 70,907,405 shares.  No shares are held in treasury.  Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 70,907,405.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

FIL Investments International

  

    +44 (0)1737 837846

Natalia De Sousa

Related content
14 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:13 E:FAS
Issue of Equity
14 Mar E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Mar E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Mar E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Mar E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Mar E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Mar E:FAS
Transactions in Closed Period
07 Mar E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
06 Mar E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Mar E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
4
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Weight Watchers International, Inc. - WTW

Related stock quotes

Fidelity Asian Values PL.. 424.01 0.7% Stock price increasing

Latest news

16:20
Resolutions from Tryg A/S’ annual general meeting 2019
16:20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:17
Attis Provides Update on Quarterly and Planned Annual Filings
16:13
Standard Exercise - Norwegian Stock 23/19
16:13
Issue of Equity
16:09
Notification of Interest in Share Capital
16:05
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share
16:03
DSV, 740 - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DSV A/S 15 March 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 16:44:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-15 17:44:48 - 2019-03-15 16:44:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY