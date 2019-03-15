15/03/2019 19:02:38

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ("Corcept" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:CORT) of the May 13, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Corcept stock or options between August 2, 2017 and February 5, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CORT. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Corcept securities between August 2, 2017 and February 5, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Melucci v. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated et al., No. 19-cv-01372 was filed on March 14, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym; (2) that the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) that the Company’s sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) that the Company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; and (5) that such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny.

On January 25, 2019, SIRF published a report alleging that Corcept paid doctors to prescribe its drug Korlym for off-label uses.

On this news, Corcept's share price fell from 13.81 per share on January 24, 2019 to a closing price of $12.29 on January 25, 2019: a $1.52 or a 11.01% drop.

On January 31, 2019, the Company forecast a sharp slowdown in sales of Korlym, projecting full-year 2019 revenue of $285 million to $315 million while investors and analysts had expected approximately $328 million.

On this news, Corcept's share price fell from $11.18 per share on January 31, 2019 to a closing price of $10.03 on February 1, 2019: a $1.15 or a 10.29% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Corcept's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo

Related content
19:06 - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
14 Mar - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Acti..
25 Feb - 
Corcept Therapeutics Announces fourth quarter and full-..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:06 GE
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZIV, CORT, UXIN and GE
19:02 CORT
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated To Contact The Firm
14 Mar CORT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Encourages CORT Investors to Contact the Firm
25 Feb CORT
Corcept Therapeutics Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2018 Audited Financial Results and provides corporate update
19 Feb CORT
Corcept Therapeutics To Announce Audited Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update And Host Conference Call
11 Feb CORT
Recent Analysis Shows Corcept Therapeutics, CDK Global, Dynavax Technologies, ICU Medical, American Vanguard, and Cabot Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
31 Jan CORT
Corcept Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Preliminary Selected Financial Results; Provides 2019 Revenue Guidance
25 Jan CORT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
13 Dec CORT
Corcept Therapeutics Announces Allowance of Additional Patent Covering the Use of Korlym to Treat Patients With Cushing’s Syndrome
30 Nov TSLA
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Tesla, Nordson, Paycom Software, PDL BioPharma, Corcept Therapeutics, and Willis Towers Watson Public — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
4
Monthly Update for February 2019
5
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019

Related stock quotes

Corcept Therapeutics Inc.. 12.28 0.8% Stock price increasing

Latest news

19:35
Press release from Eimskip
19:32
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Bridgepoint Education Inc. To Contact The Firm
19:11
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Mattel, Inc. To Contact The Firm
19:09
Everywhere Agency’s Danica Kombol Named Atlanta Marketer of the Year
19:08
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC
19:08
Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 19th of April 2019. Election of the Board of Directors: list of candidates
19:06
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZIV, CORT, UXIN and GE
19:02
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated To Contact The Firm
19:00
(LXRX) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action & Deadline: April 1, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 19:52:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-15 20:52:41 - 2019-03-15 19:52:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY