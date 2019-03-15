15/03/2019 09:13:53

L'Oréal: News Release: Annual General Meeting of 18 April 2019 / 2018 Registration Document

Clichy, Thursday 14 March 2019

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THURSDAY 18 APRIL 2019

2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Information available concerning the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 18 April 2019 and the 2018 Registration Document.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SET FOR THURSDAY 18 APRIL 2019:

L’Oréal informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting will be held at Le Palais des Congrès de Paris (2 place de la Porte Maillot – 75017 Paris) at 10 a.m. on Thursday 18 April 2019.

Information concerning this meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Wednesday 13 March 2019 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting. This notification about the meeting together with the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information are now available on the www.loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Annual General Meeting Documents).

Other documents and information concerning this meeting will be available to shareholders and also published on the www.loreal-finance.com website under legal and regulatory conditions from Wednesday 27 March 2019.

2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT:

The 2018 Registration Document was registered with the French Market Authorities on Thursday 14 March 2019. It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the www.loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Registration Document).

The Registration Document comprises the annual financial report, an integrated report, the reports from the Auditors and their fees, and the information required for the share buy-back programme.

“This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L’Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L’Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site

www.loreal-finance.com

.

This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements.”

Contacts at L'Oréal

(switchboard: +33 1 47 56 70 00)

Individual shareholders and market authorities

Mr Jean Régis CAROF

Tel: +33 1 47 56 83 02

jean-regis.carof@loreal.com 

Financial analysts and Institutional investors

Mrs Françoise LAUVIN

Tel: +33 1 47 56 86 82

francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Journalists 

Mrs Stephanie CARSON-PARKER

Tel: +33 1 47 56 76 71

stephanie.carsonparker@loreal.com

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, and the Internet site for shareholders and investors, https://www.loreal-finance.com, alternatively, call +33 1 40 14 80 50.

Attachment

logo.gif

