15/03/2019 09:24:25

Monthly Update for February 2019

Company Announcement No.03/2019

Copenhagen, 15 March 2019

Attachment

1903_Monthly update_February_15_03_2019_UK

athenainvest_pos_square.jpg

Related content
15 Feb - 
Monthly Update for January 2019
15 Jan - 
Monthly Update for December 2018
24 Dec - 
Arbitration against the Republic of Italy: final award
Related debate
14 Mar - 
Jeg tror du har ret i, at den stiger pga det snarlige r..
14 Mar - 
Så godt den bevægede sig lidt frem og tilbage, men slut..
14 Mar - 
Den var nede i 7,86 i går, og i dag ligger den pludseli..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
14 Mar
ATHENA
Jeg tror du har ret i, at den stiger pga det snarlige regnskab. Jeg tror også, at folk vil få øjnene..
1
14 Mar
ATHENA
Den var nede i 7,86 i går, og i dag ligger den pludselig i 8,80. Stigningen er sket under lav omsætn..
1

Regulatory news

09:24 ATHENA
Monthly Update for February 2019
15 Feb ATHENA
Monthly Update for January 2019
15 Jan ATHENA
Monthly Update for December 2018
24 Dec ATHENA
Arbitration against the Republic of Italy: final award
17 Dec ATHENA
Monthly Update for November 2018
04 Dec ATHENA
Financial Calendar for 2019
15 Nov ATHENA
Monthly Update for October 2018
14 Nov ATHENA
Arbitration against the Kingdom of Spain: final award
14 Nov ATHENA
Changes in the Board of Directors of Athena Investments A/S
13 Nov ATHENA
Changes in the Board of Directors of Athena Investments A/S

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
3
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
Transaction in Own Shares

Related stock quotes

Athena Investments 8,860 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

12:07
Form 8.3 - [Stride Gaming plc]
12:05
Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - Non-Standard Finance plc - Ordinary shares
12:04
DSV, 739 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
12:04
Form 8.3 - [Manx Telecom plc]
12:01
Dr. Keenan Cofield, Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released Information on their Henrietta Lacks.com New Online Justice Petition & Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund-GoFundMe Page, and Campaign Needs The Community's & World's Assistance
12:00
Efecte's CFO will change
11:57
Result of EGM
11:48
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 12:23:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-15 13:23:07 - 2019-03-15 12:23:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY