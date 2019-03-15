15/03/2019 11:28:00

London, March 15

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 14-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            181.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            183.67p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 14-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            70.28p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            71.16p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:    GBP24.31m
Borrowing Level:                                              19%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

