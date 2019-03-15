15/03/2019 11:32:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 11

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 14-March-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 507.33p

INCLUDING current year revenue 507.38p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Related stock quotes

Invesco Perpetual UK Sma.. 490.00 1.3% Stock price increasing

