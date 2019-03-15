Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, March 11
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 14-March-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 196.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue 196.26p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
