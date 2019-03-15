15/03/2019 11:31:04

No. 5 2019 Course of annual general meeting (AGM)

LEI: 21380031XTLI9X5MTY92

The AGM discussed and approved:

-      Management’s review and annual report for 2018 including statement by the Executive Board and the Board of Directors, and the independent auditor’s report.

-      Resolution on the allocation of profits in accordance with the approved annual report with dividends distribution of DKK 14.00 per share of DKK 100.

-      The Board of Directors’ authorisation to potentially pass a resolution to distribute extraordinary dividends of up to DKK 15.00 per share for the period until the next annual general meeting.

-      The Board of Directors’ authorisation to potentially pass a resolution to acquire treasury shares of up to 10% of share capital for payment for the period until the next annual general meeting.

-      Reduction of the B share capital by nominally DKK 38.562.500 from nominally DKK 774.562.500 to nominally DKK 736.000.000, corresponding to a reduction of the B share capital of 385.625 B shares of DKK 100 by cancelling treasury B shares. The reduction will at the earliest be executed within 4 weeks after a notice to the creditors has been issued in the Danish Business Authority's IT system.

-      A renewal of the Board of Directors' authorisation to increase share capital as stated in the articles of associations’ sections 9.1, 9.2 and 9.4 through one or more new issues of B shares with and without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders. The amount of the authorisation is reduced from DKK 68.456.000 to DKK 64.600.000 as a consequence of the reduction of the share capital by cancelling treasury B shares.

-      Remuneration of board members for 2019: Fixed annual remuneration of DKK 175,000.

-      Election of the following board members:

       Re-elected were: Jens Borum, Jens Peter Toft, Louise Knauer, Jesper Dalsgaard and Peter Bang.

       Newly elected to the Board of Directors was: Morten Chrone.

       The following employee-elected members make up the remainder of the Board of Directors:

Lars Lange Andersen, Ulrik Damgaard and Bent H. Frisk.

-      Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor.

-      Authorisation to the chairman of the meeting to register the resolutions approved by the AGM with the Danish Business Authority.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors elected its officers and re-elected Jens Borum as its chairman, while Jesper Dalsgaard was newly elected as vice chairman. Jens Peter Toft was re-elected for the Audit Committee, while Peter Bang and Louise Knauer were newly elected. Jens Borum and Jens Peter Toft were re-elected for the Remuneration Committee, while Louise Knauer was newly elected.

Yours faithfully,

Solar A/S

Jens Borum

Chairman

Contacts:

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jens Borum - tel. +45 79 30 00 00

Director, Stakeholder Relations

Charlotte Risskov Kræfting – tel. +45 40 34 29 08

Facts about Solar

Solar Group is a leading sourcing and services company. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

Being a sourcing and services company, we focus on each individual customer. We always strive to understand our customers’ unique and genuine needs in order to provide relevant, personal and value-adding services, turning our customers into winners.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of more than DKK 11bn in 2018 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit: www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

logo.jpg

Related content
11:41 - 
No. 6 2019 Articles of Association
12 Mar - 
No. 4 2019 Solar A/S will acquire Swedish business acti..
21 Feb - 
No. 3 2019 Grant of restricted shares to the Executive ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:41 SOLAR-B
No. 6 2019 Articles of Association
11:31 SOLAR-B
No. 5 2019 Course of annual general meeting (AGM)
12 Mar SOLAR-B
No. 4 2019 Solar A/S will acquire Swedish business activities
21 Feb SOLAR-B
No. 3 2019 Grant of restricted shares to the Executive Board and management team in Solar A/S
21 Feb SOLAR-B
No. 2 2019 Notice of general meeting
07 Feb SOLAR-B
No. 1 2019 Annual Report 2018
09 Aug SOLAR-B
No. 16 2018 Quarterly Report Q2 2018
09 Jul SOLAR-B
No. 15 2018 Major shareholder announcement
01 May SOLAR-B
No. 14 2018 Solar A/S completes divestment of Belgian business activities
24 Apr SOLAR-B
No. 13 2018 Quarterly Report Q1 2018

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
3
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
Transaction in Own Shares

Related stock quotes

Solar B A/S 343.00 1.9% Stock price increasing

Latest news

11:43
Net Asset Value(s)
11:41
No. 6 2019 Articles of Association
11:40
The decisions of Digia Plc's Annual General Meeting and the organising meeting of the company's Board of Directors
11:34
Net Asset Value(s)
11:32
Net Asset Value(s)
11:32
Net Asset Value(s)
11:32
Net Asset Value(s)
11:31
Aqua Bio Technology Asa – Registration of Share Capital Increase – Listing of Warrants
11:31
No. 5 2019 Course of annual general meeting (AGM)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 12:00:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-15 13:00:47 - 2019-03-15 12:00:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY