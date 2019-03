Notification of Interest in Share Capital

Providence Resources P.l.c. (“the Company”)

Notification of Interest in Share Capital

Providence Resources P.l.c. have been informed by The Capital Group Companies, Inc. on 15 March 2019 that with effect from 13 March 2019;

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. now holds 23,735,000 ordinary shares of €0.10 each in the capital of the Company representing 3.97% of the issued ordinary share capital.

Tony O’Reilly

Director

15 March 2019

End