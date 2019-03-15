“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019

In February 2019 “Novaturas” turnover was EUR 10.1 million and was 21% higher compared to February 2018.

2019 cumulative “Novaturas” turnover (for January-February period) was EUR 19.4 million and was 23% higher compared to the same period in 2018.

In February 2019, “Novaturas” served 13.4 thousand clients and it was 12% more compared to February 2018. From the beginning of 2019 “Novaturas” has already served 27.6 thousand clients and it was 19% more than in the same period of 2018.

