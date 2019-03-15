15/03/2019 13:00:00

Outlook Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split

CRANBURY, N.J., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, which became effective this morning immediately upon the filing by the Company of a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. Beginning on March 18, 2019, the Company’s common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis under the new CUSIP number 69012T206.

As previously disclosed, at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on September 21, 2018, the Company’s stockholders approved a proposal authorizing the Company’s Board of Directors to effect a reverse stock split by a ratio of not less than one-for-two and not more than one-for-ten.

The reverse stock split uniformly affects all issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will not alter any stockholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company, except to the extent that the reverse stock split results in fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead receive a cash payment based on the closing sales price of the Company’s common stock on March 15, 2019. The par value of the Company’s common stock will remain unchanged at $0.01 per share after the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split proportionately affects the number of shares of common stock available for issuance under the Company’s equity incentive plans.  All options, warrants, and convertible securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the reverse stock split will be adjusted in accordance with their terms.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from approximately 94.1 million to approximately 11.8 million. There is no change to the number of authorized shares.

The Company’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (AST), is acting as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. AST will provide instructions to record stockholders for receiving payment for any fractional shares.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical program, ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retina diseases.  ONS-5010 is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials outside the United States for patients suffering from wet AMD.  For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Outlook Therapeutics:             

Lawrence A. Kenyon

LawrenceKenyon@outlooktherapeutics.com

Media & Investors:       

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

T: 212.915.2568 

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

OTLK.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Mar
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
93
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
08 Mar
VWS
Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
26
08 Mar
VWS
EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
25
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19
08 Mar
VWS
Hvad pokker sker der. Der må sidde nogle yderst inkompetente mennesker, der traffer disse beslutning..
18
09 Mar
 
Forklar mig venligst hvorfor I har udelukket en af de mest seriøse og velargumenternde debattører, n..
17

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
3
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019

Latest news

13:14
INVICTUS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO
13:10
M Line Holdings, Inc. Acquires Control of Square Chain Corporation
13:05
Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc
13:03
Listing of bond loan issued by Länsförsäkringar Bank AB on STO Corporate Bonds (151/19)
13:02
Global Gaming’s X2 Games to Share a Booth with Amazon at the Game Developers Conference and South by Southwest 2019
13:00
White River Bancshares Co. Earns $928,000 in the Fourth Quarter of 2019 and $4.6 Million for the Year
13:00
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split
12:53
MOBI724 Signs a New Commercial Agreement With a Business Partner With Operations in Multiple Countries

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 13:35:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-15 14:35:20 - 2019-03-15 13:35:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY