Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for April 15, 2019

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) ("Peyto") confirms that the monthly dividend with respect to March 2019 of $0.02 per common share is to be paid on April 15, 2019, for shareholders of record on March 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date is March 28, 2019.

Dividends paid by Peyto to Canadian residents are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividends paid by Peyto to Canadian residents are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

For further information please contact:

Darren Gee

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 261-6081

Fax: (403) 451-4100

