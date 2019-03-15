15/03/2019 22:12:24

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Ferroglobe PLC and Certain Officers – GSM

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ferroglobe PLC (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSM) and certain of its officers and directors.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-02368, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise acquired Ferroglobe securities between August 21, 2018 and November 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Ferroglobe securities during the class period, you have until March 25, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.  To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

Ferroglobe purports to produce silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, and manganese-based alloys and to sell products such as aluminum, silicone compounds, automotive parts, photovoltaic cells, electronic semiconductors, and steel.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (i) there was excess supply of the Company’s products; (ii) demand for the Company’s products was declining; (iii) consequently, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 26, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of $2.9 million for the third quarter 2018, compared to a net profit of $66.0 million the prior quarter.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.97 per share, more than 62%, to close at $1.80 per share on November 27, 2018, on unusually high trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

