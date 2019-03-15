Presidio, Inc. Announces Closing of Secondary Common Stock Offering

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) (together with its subsidiaries, “Presidio” or the “Company”), a leading North American IT solutions provider delivering Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for its customers, today announced the closing of its previously announced secondary public offering of 5,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock by certain of its stockholders, including AP VIII Aegis Holdings, L.P., an affiliate of investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO), at a price to the public of $15.25 per share. The Company did not sell any shares and did not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Morgan Stanley acted as the sole underwriter for the offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. The Company filed a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to these securities with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 26, 2018, which became effective on May 2, 2018, and filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC on March 12, 2019 with respect to the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting the SEC website at: www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering also may be obtained by writing or telephoning us at:

ABOUT PRESIDIO

Presidio is a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for its customers. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation and design. By taking the time to deeply understand how our clients define success, we help them harness technology advances, simplify IT complexity and optimize their environments today while enabling future applications, user experiences, and revenue models. As of June 30, 2018, we serve approximately 8,000 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range of industries. Approximately 2,900 Presidio professionals, including more than 1,600 technical engineers, are based in 60+ offices across the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national scale of a $2.8 billion dollar industry leader. We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry.

