Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share

Ress Life Investments

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 15 March 2019

Corporate Announcement 10/2019

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 28 February 2019.

NAV per share in USD: 1834.85

NAV per share in EUR: 1607.26

The performance during February 2019 was 0.90% in USD. The year-to-date net performance as of 28 February 2019 is 1.16% in USD.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment