15/03/2019 16:05:00

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share

                                                                                                             Ress Life Investments

                                                                                                             Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

                                                                                                             DK-1057 Copenhagen K

                                                                                                             Denmark

                                                                                                             CVR nr. 33593163

                                                                                                             www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 15 March 2019

Corporate Announcement 10/2019

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 28 February 2019.

NAV per share in USD: 1834.85

NAV per share in EUR: 1607.26

The performance during February 2019 was 0.90% in USD. The year-to-date net performance as of 28 February 2019 is 1.16% in USD.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment

logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
08 Mar
VWS
EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
25
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19
09 Mar
 
Forklar mig venligst hvorfor I har udelukket en af de mest seriøse og velargumenternde debattører, n..
17
09 Mar
VWS
Vi forventer et svar redaktionschef Anne-Kathrine Bugge !!
17
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
12 Mar
DANSKE
Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
15

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
4
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Weight Watchers International, Inc. - WTW

Latest news

16:30
CORRECTION: White River Bancshares Co. Earns $928,000 in the Fourth Quarter of 2018 and $4.6 Million for the Year
16:20
Resolutions from Tryg A/S’ annual general meeting 2019
16:20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:17
Attis Provides Update on Quarterly and Planned Annual Filings
16:13
Standard Exercise - Norwegian Stock 23/19
16:13
Issue of Equity
16:09
Notification of Interest in Share Capital
16:05
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 16:47:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-15 17:47:17 - 2019-03-15 16:47:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY