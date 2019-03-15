15/03/2019 01:18:33

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Akorn, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AKRX

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Akorn, Inc. (“Akorn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKRX) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded securities of Akorn from August 1, 2018 through January 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of federal securities laws (the “Class”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Akorn securities during the class period, you have until April 22, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Akorn purports to develop, manufacture, and market specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akorn’s management misled investors concerning the severity of Akorn’s manufacturing violations at its Decatur, Illinois facility; (2) Akorn’s responses to the FDA’s Form 483—which contained a list of observations made by the FDA during its inspection of Akorn’s Decatur, Illinois facility in April and May 2018—would be deemed inadequate by the FDA; (3) Akorn repeatedly failed to correct manufacturing violations at this facility; (4) the foregoing would subject Akorn to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the FDA; and (5) as a result, Akorn’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 9, 2019, before the market opened, Akorn announced that it had received a warning letter “dated January 4, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to an inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility in April and May of 2018.” The warning letter from the FDA detailed a laundry list of “significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals”.

On this news, Akorn’s shares fell $0.46 per share or over 11.6% to close at $3.48 per share on January 9, 2019, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Related content
12 Mar - 
AKRX DEADLINE ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds of Apri..
11 Mar - 
AKRX INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Ann..
08 Mar - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:18 AKRX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Akorn, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AKRX
12 Mar AKRX
AKRX DEADLINE ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds of April 22 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akorn, Inc. – AKRX
11 Mar AKRX
AKRX INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Investors
08 Mar AKRX
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Investors
07 Mar AKRX
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers – AKRX
07 Mar AKRX
AKORN, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Akorn, Inc.
05 Mar AKRX
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Akorn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
01 Mar AKRX
Akorn Comments on Favorable Court Order
01 Mar AKRX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akorn, Inc. – AKRX
01 Mar AKRX
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers – AKRX

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Summit Highlights Use of Discuva Platform in Identifying New Mechanism Antibiotics against Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and ESKAPE Pathogens at Novel Antimicrobials and AMR Diagnostics 2019 Conference
2
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
3
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
4
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
5
Transaction in Own Shares

Related stock quotes

Akorn Inc 3.670 4.6% Stock price increasing

Latest news

02:55
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
02:33
Imperial Extends Credit Facilities and Refinances US$98.455 Million of its Senior Unsecured Notes
02:00
Sprague Resources LP 2018 Form 10-K Now Available
01:48
Auris Medical Announces 20-F Filing
01:43
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
01:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Weight Watchers International, Inc. - WTW
01:37
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Mattel, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MAT
01:36
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CVS Health Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CVS
01:32
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AVEO

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 03:11:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-15 04:11:33 - 2019-03-15 03:11:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY