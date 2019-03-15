Shares of Heimavellir hf. (symbol: HEIMA) receive observation status

Shares issued by Heimavellir hf. (symbol: HEIMA) have received an observation status with reference to an announcement published by Heimavellir hf. on March 14th 2019, 19:51:33 CET, which states that the general meeting of shareholders has approved a proposal to remove the issuer‘s shares from trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

The decision is based upon article 8.2 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The article states that the Exchange may decide to give a class or classes of financial instruments of the issuer concerned a temporary observation status if the issuer has applied for removal of financial instruments from trading.