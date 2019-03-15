Standard Exercise – Swedish Stock 26/19

1
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
2
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
3
Monthly Update for February 2019
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019
1
Summit Highlights Use of Discuva Platform in Identifying New Mechanism Antibiotics against Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and ESKAPE Pathogens at Novel Antimicrobials and AMR Diagnostics 2019 Conference
2
Melinta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
3
FSIS Recall Release 030-2019 - Salmonella Schwarzengrund
4
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
5
MATTER AND GENERAL MILLS FOODSERVICE GROW ANNUAL VOLUNTEER EVENT WITH COLLEGE CAMPUSES TO IMPROVE HEALTH OF COMMUNITIES
1
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
2
Pfenex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides Business Update
3
KRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
4
CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS
5
CONDUENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. - CNDT