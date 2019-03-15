15/03/2019 17:40:57

Standard Exercise – Swedish Stock 26/19

Please see attached document for series that are in-the-money and will be exercised.

 

For further information concerning this exchange notice contact Clearing & Collateral Management, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com

